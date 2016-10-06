Donald Trump flubs 'Nevada' pronunciation while telling people to say it correctly

Donald Trump said Nevada is pronounced “

Nev-AH-duh” during a campaign rally in Reno on Wednesday.

“Nobody says it the other way. It has to be ‘Nev-AH-duh,'” the Republican nominee told the crowd, a group of Nevadans, urging them to pronounce their state’s name correctly.

It’s not the first time the Manhattan billionaire said “Nev-AH-duh,” nor is he the only one to pronounce it incorrectly.

Former President George W. Bush once got it wrong, so did First Lady Michelle Obama, and Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

NBC Nightly News even had a video educating people on the correct way to pronounce the western state’s name.

Watch Donald Trump “correctly” pronounce Nevada as “Nev-AH-duh:”

