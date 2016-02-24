DONALD TRUMP WINS NEVADA CAUCUSES

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump scored his third victory of the election season by winning the Nevada caucuses on Tuesday.

Trump was declared the winner by multiple outlets shortly after the state’s caucuses wrapped up at 9 p.m. PST. NBC, ABC, CNN, Fox News, and others called the victory for Trump.

Trump held an 18-point lead over second-place Marco Rubio, a Florida senator, with roughly 6% of precincts reporting, per NBC News. Those numbers were as of 9:19 p.m. PST.

A pair of polls had given Trump a massive edge heading into the primary. He held a 26-point lead over second-place Marco Rubio, a Florida senator, according to a recent CNN poll. Another poll, from Gravis, showed he had a 16-point advantage over Ted Cruz, a Texas senator.

The Nevada victory followed easy wins for Trump in South Carolina and New Hampshire and a second-place showing in Iowa. No Republican had previously won in New Hampshire and South Carolina and not gone on to become the eventual GOP nominee.

Next up is Super Tuesday on March 1. It features the “SEC Primary,” as many of the 13 states voting are located in the South. Trump is leading the polls in almost all of the Super Tuesday states.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.