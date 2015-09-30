Donald Trump clobbers 'bankrupt' Forbes for 'embarrassing' $4.5 billion net-worth valuation

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump trashed Forbes in an interview for a larger piece the magazine published Tuesday on the real-estate magnate’s net worth.

Forbes’ Randall Lane wrote that he interviewed more than 80 sources and devoted “unprecedented resources” to looking at Trump’s assets. After that process, he concluded that Trump’s net worth was $US4.5 billion.

Though it’s a sizable sum, Trump has repeatedly touted his net worth as more than $US10 billion.

“I’m running for president,” Trump told Forbes. “I’m worth much more than you have me down [for]. I don’t look good, to be honest. I mean, I look better if I’m worth $US10 billion than if I’m worth $US4 billion.”

He further dismissed Forbes as “bankrupt” and incompetent.

“You’re gonna look bad,” Trump added.

“And look, all I can say is Forbes is a bankrupt magazine, doesn’t know what they’re talking about. That’s all I’m gonna say. ‘Cause it’s embarrassing to me.”

Trump has repeatedly feuded with people who have valued his net worth lower than he does over the years. In July, he accused billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg of being jealous after Bloomberg’s news service estimated his net worth was just $US2.9 billion.

Lane’s article for Forbes extensively chronicled Trump’s alleged “fibbing” over his net worth, and the developer has apparently never been happy with the numbers assigned to him in the magazine’s regular accounting of the richest of the rich.

And Trump said he believes that Forbes has a long history of trying to take him down a peg.

“I think you’re trying to make me as poor as possible,” Trump told the outlet, adding that there’s a “respected magazine that’s coming out” that will give him an $US11.5 billion valuation.

Lane seemed baffled by it all:

My overarching question for Trump is a simple one: Does he think FORBES uses a different methodology to value him than it uses for every other real estate titan on The Forbes 400? “Yes, I do,” he responds. “Yes, I do.” Really? Why? “Because I’m famous, and they’re not. Because when [Richard] LeFrak had dinner at Joe’s Stone Crab, he calls me up and he says, ‘Could you help me get a reservation?'”

