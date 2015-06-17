Donald Trump's net worth is $8.7 billion -- here's the breakdown

Donald Trump is running for president.

Trump also says he is worth $US8.7 billion.

And here’s his balance sheet to prove it.

So if we break this down into smaller pieces, at the top is stuff Donald himself has. Cash, stocks, and other financial assets. That totals $US302 million.

Then we get to Trump’s various real estate holdings 100% owned by Trump, which totals about $US4 billion; $US943 million in assets are attributable to properties he only owns pieces of.

Then there is the $US3.3 billion in real estate licensing deals and other branded products. Which basically implies that Trump values his character at $US3.3 billion.

Then there is about $US300 million of other stuff and around $US15 million from the Miss America pageant.

All in all, Trump’s net assets total $US9.2 billion.

His liabilities stand at around $US500 million, and so his net worth $US8.7 billion ($US9.2 billion minus $US500 million).

It’s worth noting that Forbes pegs his net worth at around $US4 billion.

In his speech announcing his candidacy on Tuesday, Trump said, “I’m really rich.”

“That’s the kind of thinking you need for this country,” Trump added. “Because you’ve got to make the country rich. It sounds crass … It’s not crass.”

And at least according to this balance sheet, yes, Trump is very rich.

