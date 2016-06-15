A new poll spells long-term trouble for Donald Trump

American’s uneasiness with Donald Trump has reached a new level.

A Washington Post/ABC poll released Tuesday found Trump’s negative rating at its highest level of any time since he entered the presidential campaign almost exactly one year ago.

According to the Post, 70% of Americans hold a negative view of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, compared to 55% who hold a negative view of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The poll was conducted among 1,000 adults over four days staring on June 8, and has a margin of 3.5 percentage points.

In recent days, polls have shown a number of troubling signs for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

A Bloomberg Politics poll released on Tuesday showed Clinton with a 12-point lead over her Republican rival, while an NBC/SurveyMonkey weekly tracking poll released earlier that morning showed Clinton with a seven-point lead over Trump, four points higher than her lead over the former reality television star in NBC’s tracking poll two weeks ago.

The polls come after several rough weeks for Trump. The real-estate mogul faced significant backlash from much of the Republican party for questioning whether a judge of Mexican heritage could fairly judge a case against him because of his proposal to build a wall between the US and Mexico.

Bloomberg’s Tuesday poll, conducted by well-regarded pollster Ann Selzer, also found that 55% of respondents said that they’d never vote for Trump, while 43% said they’d never vote for Clinton.

Still, following a terrorist shooting at an Orlando LGBT nightclub that left at least 49 people dead, Trump has embraced what may be the one major advantage polling suggests he retains: National security.

Bloomberg’s poll showed that a majority of voters have more confidence in Trump to handle situations similar to the shooting in Orlando, while a Reuters survey released on Tuesday found Clinton with an 11.6-point lead over Trump, down slightly from the 13-point lead she had in several previous days leading up to the attack.

