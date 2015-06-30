Donald Trump: NBC will stand behind 'lying' Brian Williams, but they won't stand behind me

Donald Trump unleashed on NBC Monday afternoon, hours after the network said it was cutting off its business relationship with the real-estate mogul.

On Monday, NBC said it was severing ties with the GOP presidential candidate Trump over his inflammatory statements about Mexican immigrants.

Trump released a fiery statement through his office, suggesting that he would be taking legal action against NBC.

“If NBC is so weak and so foolish to not understand the serious illegal immigration problem in the United States, coupled with the horrendous and unfair trade deals we are making with Mexico, then their contract violating closure of Miss Universe/Miss USA will be determined in court,” Trump said.

Trump also questioned NBC’s decision to back up anchor Brian Williams.

“Furthermore, they will stand behind lying Brian Williams, but won’t stand behind people that tell it like it is, as unpleasant as that may be,” Trump said.

And he defended his comments from his presidential announcement speech, when he referred to Mexican immigrants as “rapists” and drug runners.

“We must have strong borders and not let illegal immigrants enter the United States. As has been stated continuously in the press, people are pouring across our borders unabated,” Trump said. “Public reports routinely state great amounts of crime are being committed by illegal immigrants. This must be stopped and it must be stopped now. Long ago I told NBC that I would not being doing The Apprentice because I am running for President in order to Make our Country Great Again.”

