The history of Donald Trump and NBC's love-hate relationship that made him a star

NBC and Donald Trump have been intertwined in a very prickly relationship for three decades. When it was good, it was really good. But then it got so bad, it was broken up.

Trump and NBC’s relationship has never been so embattled as during his presidential run. All that culminated a few weeks ago when the NBC Universal-owned “Access Hollywood” unearthed a tape of Trump saying lewd, aggressive things about women.

It would have been much more simple if that was all the recording contained, but it also involved newly hired “Today” show cohost and NBC’s rising star Billy Bush as Trump’s wingman.

As a result, Trump and NBC’s relationship has reached a new low, and some argue NBC could sink Trump’s chances of winning the election with its Billy Bush tape, years after it made Trump a star.

Recently, Trump accused NBC and parent owner Comcast of “trying to poison the mind of the American voter.”

Let’s take a look at the history of NBC and Trump’s thorny partnership:

1988: 'Saturday Night Live' spoofed Donald Trump for the first time in a sketch called 'A Trump Christmas,' in which Phil Hartman played the real-estate mogul and Jan Hooks portrayed his then-wife Ivana. The show would spoof Trump many, many times over the years. 'SNL's' Phil Hartman and Jan Hooks as Donald and Ivana Trump in 1988 sketch. Source: NBC April 2004: Donald Trump hosted 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time. Donald Trump hosting 'SNL.' Source: NBC 2005: While Donald Trump was interviewing with 'Access Hollywood' host Billy Bush about a cameo on a daytime drama, the two engaged in a lewd side discussion about women. That recording went into the tape vault and was not publicly seen for over a decade. Billy Bush, left, and Donald Trump during a 2005 'Access Hollywood' shoot. Source: Business Insider 2007: NBC released a fall schedule without 'The Apprentice,' which had been steadily losing viewers for a few seasons. Mark Burnett threatened to take the show to another network and Donald Trump said he was 'moving on' from the show. But neither man made good on their threats and NBC ended up renewing the show for another season. Getty Images Donald Trump and Mark Burnett at Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2007. Source: Quartz January 2008: In a bid to bring viewers back, NBC introduced 'The Celebrity Apprentice.' Its first season saw a big rise in viewers. But later seasons continued the previous ratings decline. NBC From left, first 'Celebrity Apprentice' winner Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Ivanka Trump. Source: Quartz March 2008: In a ratings grab, Donald Trump suggested suspected murderer O.J. Simpson as a cast member for 'The Celebrity Apprentice.' Amid uproar over the reports, NBC put out a statement denying any chance that Simpson would be on the show. Getty Images Source: Business Insider May 2011: Seth Meyers earned the ire of Trump when he made fun of the real-estate mogul's political aspirations while hosting the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. At the time, Meyers was the head writer at NBC's 'Saturday Night Live.' C-Span Seth Meyers hosts the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2011. Source: The Washington Post 2013: NBC Entertainment President Robert Greenblatt tried to justify the network's ongoing relationship with Donald Trump. 'It comes with the Donald Trump territory,' he said of Trump's controversial politics. Getty Images Bob Greenblatt, flanked by actors Aubrey Plaza and Jack McBrayer. Source: Buzzfeed 2014: Donald Trump's grudge against Seth Meyers became apparent. After NBC named Meyers as the host of the Emmys, Trump tweeted, 'That Seth Meyers is hosting the Emmy Awards is a total joke. He is very awkward with almost no talent. Marbles in his mouth!' But Meyers was a rising star at the network and would eventually go on to host NBC's 'Late Night' show. Twitter Source: The Washington Post November 2015: Despite having said it would cut its ties to Donald Trump, NBC invited him to host 'SNL.' Of a decision that was clearly a ratings grab, NBC Entertainment President Robert Greenblatt said, 'If we were in the business of never having guests on the network who had different views than our viewers, we'd be out of business.' NBC Donald Trump, flanked by Taran Killam and Darrell Hammond Source: Business Insider 2016: Former NBC boss Jeff Zucker became president of CNN Worldwide in 2013. That has once again placed him in a position to give Donald Trump coverage and he has. The executive has been accused of overdoing it on the Trump coverage at CNN. Getty Images Source: TheWrap September 2016: Jimmy Fallon was criticised for his softball interview of Donald Trump on 'The Tonight Show.' The host did, however, get to mess up his hair. Andrew Lipovsky/NBC Donald Trump on NBC's 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.' Source: Business Insider October 2016: Alec Baldwin signed on to play Donald Trump on 'SNL.' Trump tweeted that the actor's impression 'stinks.' YouTube/NBC Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump in 'SNL' teaser. Source: Business Insider October 2016: The 'Access Hollywood' tape showing Donald Trump and Billy Bush speaking terribly about women leaked. NBC and 'Access Hollywood' got scooped on the tape by The Washington Post. This threw both Trump's campaign and NBC into damage-control mode. Both Trump and Bush apologised, but Bush ended up losing his job with 'Today.' Source: Business Insider October 2016: Donald Trump accused Comcast and NBC of 'trying to poison the mind of the American voter.' Joe Raedle/Getty Images Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Florida. Source: CNN

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.