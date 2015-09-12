Donald Trump: I just made peace with NBC after Miss Universe snub

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump has apparently settled his beef with NBC.

The front-running Republican presidential candidate wrote on Twitter Friday that he and the network had reached an agreement.

“Just purchased NBC’s half of The Miss Universe Organisation and settled all lawsuits against them,” he wrote. “Now own 100% — stay tuned!”

When Trump launched his now-front-running presidential campaign in June, he touched off a national firestorm by accusing the Mexican government of sending its “rapists,” drug runners, and other criminals across the border.

A string of companies — including NBC, Macy’s, and Univision — moved to cut business ties with him as a result.

In NBC’s case, the network announced it would no longer air Trump’s “Apprentice” show or the then-upcoming Miss USA beauty pageant, hosted by Trump’s Miss Universe Organisation. Trump owned 49% of the Miss Universe Organisation at the time, according to The New York Times.

Trump responded by insisting he ended his participation in “The Apprentice” — not the other way around — and by threatening legal action in a fiery statement.

“If NBC is so weak and so foolish to not understand the serious illegal immigration problem in the United States, coupled with the horrendous and unfair trade deals we are making with Mexico, then their contract violating closure of Miss Universe/Miss USA will be determined in court,” he said at the time. “Furthermore, they will stand behind lying Brian Williams, but won’t stand behind people that tell it like it is, as unpleasant as that may be.”

Business Insider reached out to NBC, and we’ll update if we hear back.

