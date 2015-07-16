Here's the astronomical figure Donald Trump claims he made from NBC's 'The Apprentice'

IMDB / NBC Universal Donald Trump executive produced and hosted ‘The Apprentice’ for 14 seasons.

Donald Trump claims he made over $US213 million dollars from NBC’s “The Apprentice.”

The figure was just one of the many disclosed when the real estate mogul filed his personal financial disclosure on Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission — a mandatory disclosure for those running for the U.S. presidential office.

Here is what he disclosed about what he made as host and executive producer of “The Apprentice” and “The Celebrity Apprentice”:

NBC/Universal renewed, at the upfronts this year, The Apprentice (for a 15th season), but Mr. Trump decided to turn them down in order to run for President of the United States. NBC was not happy. During the 14 seasons of The Apprentice, Mr. Trump was paid $US213,606,575.

According to the disclosure, Trump made about $US15,257,613 a season.

An NBC representative told BI that no one was available to verify Trump’s claim.

NBC and Trump’s relationship has soured since he announced his presidential run in mid-June. As a result of controversial statements Trump made regarding Mexican immigration, NBC severed professional ties with him in late-June. It refused to air Sunday’s Miss USA Pageant, which is partially owned by Trump and ended up being watched on Reelz by just 1.2 million viewers versus last year’s 5.6 million at NBC.

Additionally, NBC said it will be moving forward with “Apprentice” without Trump.

According to Trump’s financial disclosure, his net worth is more than $US10 billion.

