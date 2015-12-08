'UNHINGED': Republicans turn on Trump after he calls for a 'shutdown' of Muslims entering the US

Photo: Scott Olson/ Getty.

Fellow Republican presidential candidates are slamming Donald Trump’s proposal to temporarily ban Muslims from entering to the US.

On Monday afternoon, the Republican presidential front-runner’s campaign released a statement calling for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.”

“Without looking at the various polling data, it is obvious to anybody the hatred is beyond comprehension. Where this hatred comes from and why we will have to determine,” Trump said.

“Until we are able to determine and understand this problem and the dangerous threat it poses, our country cannot be the victims of horrendous attacks by people that believe only in Jihad, and have no sense of reason or respect for human life.”

Trump’s proposal immediately sparked condemnation from several of his Republican presidential rivals.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) responded in a tweet, calling Trump “unhinged.”

Donald Trump is unhinged. His “policy” proposals are not serious.

— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) December 7, 2015

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said that Trump’s statement yet again proved that the real-estate mogul is unfit for higher office.

“This is just more of the outrageous divisivenes that characterises his every breath and another reason why he is entirely unsuited to lead the United States,” Kasich said in a statement.

And New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) told radio host Michael Medved in an interview on Monday that Trump’s proposal reflected his lack of executive experience.

“This is the kind of thing that people say when they have no experience and don’t know what they’re talking about. We do not need to endorse that type of activity, nor should we,” Christie said.

At least one of the Republican candidates, however, was relatively mute on the subject of Trump’s proposal.

Here’s Ted Cruz’s full response in South Carolina to Donald Trump’s remarks about Muslims. pic.twitter.com/SJznNoQZP2

— Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) December 7, 2015

Now read: Donald Trump just called for a ‘total and complete shutdown’ of Muslims entering the US.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.