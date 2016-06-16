TRUMP: 'We have to maybe check, respectfully, the mosques'

Donald Trump called for surveillance of mosques in light of the terror attack in Orlando, saying that the United States hasn’t been “smart” and “vigilant.”

During a rally Wednesday, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee again cautioned against letting immigrants into the country without proper screening.

“In speaking to numerous governors over the last few days, really, a great group of people, and in speaking to them, they really are beside themselves,” Trump said. “Because they say ‘people are being put in our states’ and they have absolutely nothing to say about it. They don’t know who they are, where they are, they don’t know where they’re being placed. And even from the standpoint of law enforcement, that’s a bad thing.”

Trump then said police aren’t doing enough to monitor communities.

“They can’t watch, they can’t see, they can’t see what’s going on,” he said. “And we aren’t vigilant. And we aren’t smart. And we have to go and we have to maybe check, respectfully, the mosques. And we have to check other places.”

Trump warned about the consequences of not solving the terrorism problem.

“This is a problem that if we don’t solve it, it’s going to eat our country alive, Trump said. “It’s going to eat our country alive. And we can be weak and we can be ineffective like we are now.”

49 people were shot dead early Sunday morning when a gunman who pledged allegiance to ISIS opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

New York City tried surveillance of the Muslim community after the 9/11 terror attacks. The program was slammed by civil rights groups and resulted in two federal lawsuits.

