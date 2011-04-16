Now Donald Trump Is Claiming To Have Saved The NY Daily News

The Daily News continues to add to its “Donald Trump is a moron” campaign.



This tact has not made the real estate mogul/potential Presidential candidate happy.

In response, Trump lashed out, claiming he “saved” the paper during the 1980s and 1990s.

“That’s the treatment I get. It’s called very disloyal,” The Donald said. “I saved the Daily News when Mort Zuckerman and Fred Drasner came to me years ago, and they had a huge problem… I did them a huge favour. And what do I get? Nothing but bad articles.”

And you can understand that opinion: Trump helps paper out of a tough situation and expects some favourable coverage. Instead, he gets called a clown by Zuckerman’s publication…

…which makes sense because Zuckerman says Trump did not help the paper.

“[I have] no idea what he’s talking about,” the Daily News owner told the Huffington Post. “It’s the first I heard of this.”

There could be a simple explanation for the difference of opinions: Zuckerman purchased the paper in 1993, and Trump could have provided financial help before the his new adversary arrived. But that sounds like a stretch.

And even if it is the case, can Trump still demand positive coverage 25 years after? It’s not like his daughter married the owner or anything.

