Michael D'Antonio reveals Donald Trump's 'strange' morning ritual that boosts his ego

- Michael D’Antonio is the author of “Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success.”
- In the video above, he reveals the “strange” ritual that President Donald Trump performs every morning to boost his ego.
- D’Antonio says that Trump feeds on attention and “needs it probably more than he needs his breakfast in the morning.”
This video was originally published on November 2, 2015.
