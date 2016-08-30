Donald Trump goes on extended early morning Twitter tirade

Donald Trump fired off a spate of fiery tweets Monday morning that both bashed Hillary Clinton’s “brainpower” while continuing to insist that crime in inner-cities is “reaching record levels.”

Trump’s tweets seemed to mostly be an attempt to further draw in black and Hispanic voters, who, according to most polls, are supporting him at very low levels.

“Look how bad it is getting!” Trump began. “How much more crime, how many more shootings, will it take for African-Americans and Latinos to vote Trump=SAFE!”

“Inner-city crime is reaching record levels,” he continued. “African-Americans will vote for Trump because they know I will stop the slaughter going on!”

Trump’s claims that crime is reaching all-time highs is false. Although violent crime saw a slight uptick in the first part of 2015, such acts are being committed on a far lower rate than in previous decades, The Washington Post reported in July. His tweets came after he posted on Saturday that the murder of NBA star Dwyane Wade’s cousin in Chicago would lead to more African Americans voting for the Republican nominee.

The Manhattan billionaire later claimed Clinton’s “brainpower” is “highly overrated” and manually retweeted an account that asserted her rallies are held in “port-o-potties,” although Trump removed the statement from the tweet and replaced it with “(blank).”

“Now that African-Americans are seeing what a bad job Hillary type policy and management has done to the inner-cities, they want TRUMP!” he wrote.

An NBC News/Survey Monkey poll from last week showed that 8% of black voters are supporting Trump while 83% are supporting Clinton. The same poll showed the Democratic nominee up 73% to 22% with Hispanic voters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.