Donald Trump responds to criticism from Mitt Romney in the precise way you'd expect

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images Republican candidate for President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at Atlantic Aviation on June 11, 2016 in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump on Monday continued his verbal assault on Mitt Romney, attacking the former Republican presidential nominee as someone who is “jealous” and “sad and pathetic.”

Trump made the comments on Breitbart’s Sirius XM show just days after Romney savaged him in a sit-down CNN interview.

“He’s a very jealous guy,” Trump said. “He’s got a lot of problems.”

“I watched his statement over the weekend,” the New York businessman continued. “Actually, it was sort of sad and pathetic at the same time. It was pathetic, but it was sad, too, to watch him.”

Romney on Friday blasted Trump for attacks on a federal judge’s Mexican heritage. He argued that the billionaire’s election could lead to “trickle-down racism,” “trickle-down bigotry,” and “trickle-down misogyny.”

Trump fought back against the charges Monday, telling Breitbart that there was “no reason for [Romney] to do this.” The presumptive Republican nominee insisted he would “appoint great judges.”

In the interview, Trump also repeated attacks on Romney that have become familiar in the 2016 cycle.

The real-estate mogul called Romney “a loser” who “lost the election badly.”

“He should have won that election. He choked,” Trump said. “He was a choker. And I was very tough on him at the beginning, because we don’t want to give a choker — I backed him, but we don’t want to give a choker a second chance. We can’t afford to. He wasn’t going to win anyway. He would have choked the same way.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.