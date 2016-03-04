Donald Trump trashes Mitt Romney in the opening question of the debate

Photo: Getty Images.

Donald Trump went after Mitt Romney as soon as the Fox News Republican debate opened on Thursday night.

Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, got a question about how he would respond to Romney’s criticisms of him. Romney, the Republican presidential nominee in 2012, came out swinging against Trump this week.

Fox News host Chris Wallace dropped a hammer of a question while quoting Romney.

“He said your domestic policy will lead to recession. He said your foreign policy will make us less safe. And then he listed what he said are your personal qualities. Quoting now, Romney on Trump, quote: ‘the bullying, the greed, the showing off, the misogyny, the absurd, third-rate theatrics.’ He challenged you to answer the substance, not the insults. How do you answer Mitt Romney?”

“He was a failed candidate. He should have beaten President Obama very easily,” Trump said. “He failed miserably. And it was an embarrassment to everybody, including the Republican Party.”

He continued: “So I don’t take that. And I guess obviously he wants to be relevant. He wants to be back in the game.”

Romney’s team is now said to be coming up with a plan to stop Trump before he snags the Republican nomination, CNN reported on Thursday.

