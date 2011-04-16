Chris Matthews Salutes Mitt Romney...For Not Being A Birther

Chris Matthews has repeatedly shown his scorn for Donald Trump and the rest of the birther crowd, for taking cheap shots at the President.



“In the old South you could say someone was pro-black, using a term that made it sound weak and somehow perverted. You could say a person was a Communist back in the early ’50s because they didn’t think about the Cold War the way you did. Pinko, fellow traveller, all kinds of phrases that got the message across. Anyway, today the ugly line, if you’re looking to nail the President, is to play on his background, his African father, his white mother, his growing up in Hawaii, and those few years in Indonesia and say he’s a foreigner, someone born somewhere else, someone whose parents or grandparents snuck him into the country after having him born somewhere else, off in Kenya or wherever.”

But last night Matthews showed himself to not just be someone who trashes those he disagrees with, going out of his way to praise Mitt Romney, who is probably on the opposite side of every issue from Matthews, for refusing to go down the same road as Trump.

“Here’s my salute to the guy whose got the guts to say the truth as he knows it and not shoot spitballs. His name is Mitt Romney. The other day he says the President was born here, and that’s the end of it as far as he’s concerned. He wants to debate the issues, the issues important to the country.”

Matthews predicted that this will not be the last time Romney will be asked about the birther issue, and if he does not take the bait “he will take heat and some guffawing, and maybe here and there some loud booing.”

“But he will be a presidential candidate, a proud and serious one and if it’s not too old-fashioned to say so, he’ll be a man.”

Video below:



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

