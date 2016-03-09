NBC, FOX: Donald Trump projected to win Mississippi

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump has apparently notched another key win on his path to securing his party’s nomination.

Not longer after polls closed in Mississippi on Tuesday evening, NBC News and Fox News projected that the real-estate developer would win the state.

Trump likely earned the majority of the state’s 40 delegates.

His win comes as his Republican rivals have angled to keep Trump from winning the 1,237 delegates he needs to lock up the nomination and avoid a fight at the convention.

Three other states are hosting primary contests on Tuesday: Michigan, Idaho, and Hawaii.

