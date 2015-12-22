Donald Trump gloated about the Miss Universe mix-up, and offered an unusual solution

Once again, Donald Trump is not one to hold back in expressing his opinion.

The Republican presidential candidate and former owner of the Miss Universe pageant went on Twitter following Sunday night’s gaffe during the show, in which Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner.

After complimenting the show previously by saying it had a “great new owner,” Trump lambasted the show after it made the mix-up, saying today, “Very sad what happened last night at the Miss Universe Pageant. I sold it 6 months ago for a record price. This would never have happened!”

Very sad what happened last night at the Miss Universe Pageant. I sold it 6 months ago for a record price. This would never have happened!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2015

Trump’s thoughts didn’t end there. This morning he went on the “Today” show and offered an unusual solution to the problem. He would make Miss Philippines (the rightful winner) and Miss Colombia (the runner-up first announced as the winner) equal winners in the competition.

“I’ll tell you what I think I’d do. I think I’d make them a co-winner. It’d be very cool,” Trump said. “I would recommend that they go have a beautiful ceremony, which is good for the brand and good for Miss Universe, and do a co-winner.”

NOW WATCH: Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner in the Miss Universe contest and now Trump has a solution



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.