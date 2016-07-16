Donald Trump's fly-by-the-seat VP announcement exposed the haphazard nature of his campaign

Oliver Darcy

Donald Trump became the first presidential candidate in US history Friday to announce his pick for vice president using Twitter.

And while the campaign may have intended to flex its digital muscles with the move, it ironically exposed a digital strategy that left much to be desired after the selection of Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.

When Trump secured the Republican nomination for president, political pundits and journalists noted that he had failed to build up a large campaign organisation comparable to Hillary Clinton’s.

Shane Goldmacher, a reporter for Politico, tweeted 13 “easy digital things” Trump’s campaign failed to do ahead of the announcement.

See the tweets:

NOW WATCH: Here’s the footage that Republicans suggest shows Hillary Clinton lied under oath

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.