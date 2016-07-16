Donald Trump's fly-by-the-seat VP announcement exposed the haphazard nature of his campaign

Donald Trump became the first presidential candidate in US history Friday to announce his pick for vice president using Twitter.

And while the campaign may have intended to flex its digital muscles with the move, it ironically exposed a digital strategy that left much to be desired after the selection of Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.

When Trump secured the Republican nomination for president, political pundits and journalists noted that he had failed to build up a large campaign organisation comparable to Hillary Clinton’s.

Shane Goldmacher, a reporter for Politico, tweeted 13 “easy digital things” Trump’s campaign failed to do ahead of the announcement.

2) Update Mike Pence’s profile on Twitter to say he is on the ticket pic.twitter.com/AOnntDMXNE

— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 15, 2016

4) Buy Google search ads for flood of searches (See comparison for Clinton search): pic.twitter.com/VA5UFQn6wG

— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 15, 2016

6) Have Pence update HIS political home page, or at least redirect to a Trump-related page pic.twitter.com/zBXa70YUUv

— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 15, 2016

8) One thing the Trump folks DID do was post on two social networks: Facebook and Twitter https://t.co/T2SE3fWeDx pic.twitter.com/dJodJa2dJZ

— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 15, 2016

10) Again, these are the precious first 30 minutes that hundreds of thousands, even millions, of voters are seeking information about Pence.

— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 15, 2016

12) Follow up on his promise to text supporters the news https://t.co/QPs5b2n5nL pic.twitter.com/NVNi01vMuS

— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 15, 2016

14) OK I think that’s all for now. Thanks for reading.

— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 15, 2016

