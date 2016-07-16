Twitter is having a field day with Donald Trump and Mike Pence's new campaign logo

Maxwell Tani

Shortly after Donald Trump announced Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate, the campaign released its new joint campaign logo in a fundraising email.

Some graphic designers were less than impressed.

“Like everything else about the campaign of Donald Trump, it is a repugnant mess of missteps. The utterly thoughtless typography, the tangled mess of the ‘T/P’ (candidates as stars?!?) and the atrocious letter spacing of, well, every single letterform is an accurate indication of just how terrifying Trump’s communication skills really are,” Debbie Millman, host of the popular “Design Matter” podcast, told Business Insider in an email.

And while that may have sounded brutal, it was nothing compared to what users were saying on Twitter.

Take a look:

Some observers noted that the logo is a bit suggestive:

