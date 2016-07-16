Twitter is having a field day with Donald Trump and Mike Pence's new campaign logo

Shortly after Donald Trump announced Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate, the campaign released its new joint campaign logo in a fundraising email.

Some graphic designers were less than impressed.

“Like everything else about the campaign of Donald Trump, it is a repugnant mess of missteps. The utterly thoughtless typography, the tangled mess of the ‘T/P’ (candidates as stars?!?) and the atrocious letter spacing of, well, every single letterform is an accurate indication of just how terrifying Trump’s communication skills really are,” Debbie Millman, host of the popular “Design Matter” podcast, told Business Insider in an email.

And while that may have sounded brutal, it was nothing compared to what users were saying on Twitter.

Take a look:

Lol their logo is TP ???????? https://t.co/EGCZp3QAD7

— Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 15, 2016

I can’t tell whether that logo is for a presidential campaign or a 1990s denim company. ???? https://t.co/Ch9jSvopa1

— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 15, 2016

Difficult to do worse than an H with an arrow sticking out of it, and yet here we are. pic.twitter.com/yrABfBf80I

— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) July 15, 2016

Who thought this logo was a good idea? pic.twitter.com/qhWvtnRSNe

— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 15, 2016

Some observers noted that the logo is a bit suggestive:

The Trump/Pence logo should be pixellated at the point where the T penetrates the P’s hole pic.twitter.com/WxUedIB42A

— Erin Gloria Ryan (@morninggloria) July 15, 2016

What is the T doing to that P? https://t.co/tDvYm2QJYi

— John Dingell (@JohnDingell) July 15, 2016

Someone actually designed this logo, with a shaft penetrating a p-hole pic.twitter.com/iFZ5sRkoI1

— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) July 15, 2016

I’m not a designer but kinda seems like the VERY FIRST TEST for a logo is “does this look like sex stuff y/n”

— Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) July 15, 2016

