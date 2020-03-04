Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg are both billionaire tycoons with an eye for real estate. Here's a look at their personal holdings, from New York to Florida to the Caribbean.

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images; Alex Brandon/AP A composite image of Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg and President Donald Trump.

Both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg own a lot of personal real estate.

Both portfolios are estimated to be worth more than $US100 million, but the former New York City mayor appears owns more homes than the president.

Here’s a look at their properties.

These two own an impressive amount of personal real estate.

Donald Trump’s personal holdings include a $US54 million penthouse in the New York City building named after him, and Mike Bloomberg’s properties include a 5-story townhouse on New York’s Upper East Side.

Interestingly enough, both billionaires own properties in Westchester County, New York, as well as in Florida. However, when it comes to international warm-weather destinations, the two differ, with Trump owning a beachfront estate in St. Martin and Bloomberg spending his time in Bermuda.

Both portfolios are estimated to be worth more than $US100 million, but the former New York City mayor appears to own more homes than the president. Bloomberg’s portfolio consists of least 11 homes while Trump owns eight properties. (The Trump Organisation is the owner of several properties closely associated with the president, such as the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.)

Bloomberg’s estimated net worth, on the other hand, far exceeds that of Trump. In fact, New York magazine reported that at $US3.3 billion worth of donations in 2019, Bloomberg gave away a higher figure than Trump’s entire estimated net worth of $US3.1 billion.

Keep reading for a look at both of their real estate portfolios.

President Donald Trump is a real estate mogul. He is the founder of The Trump Organisation, which owns and manages properties around the world. But when it comes to personal real estate, the president owns just eight properties.

Reuters

Trump’s priciest home is a $US54 million penthouse in New York City, located in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images The Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

According to Forbes, the penthouse spans 10,996 square feet.

Trump also owns a mansion in Westchester, New York, called Seven Springs.

As Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower reported, the home is located about 45 miles north of New York City. It spans 39,000 square feet and is worth $US24 million.

Over in Sterling, Virginia, he owns two houses near the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC. According to Forbes, they are worth a collective $US1.5 million.

The Trump Organisation Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC.

Source: Forbes

Trump also owns three homes in Palm Beach, Florida, that are worth a collective $US36 million, according to Forbes.

Felix Mizioznikov/Shutterstock Mar-a-Lago.

According to Forbes, the homes are located near Mar-a-Lago Club – a resort owned by The Trump Organisation. Trump is known to spend a lot of time at the resort and he calls it, according to a report by The Washington Post, the “winter White House.”

According to Forbes, Trump owns a beachfront estate, known as Le Château des Palmiers, in St. Martin worth $US13 million.

Google Maps

Trump bought the property back in 2013 for an undisclosed price from an Indiana businessman.

As Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower reported, citing Town & Country, the home includes 9 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, a heated pool, a fitness centre, a tennis court, and an outdoor bar.

Mike Bloomberg is worth an estimated $US55.4 billion and has the most expansive real-estate portfolio of all the Democratic presidential candidates.

George Frey/Stringer/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider, Forbes

He primarily lives in New York City, where he owns a townhouse and multiple apartments.

Mario Tama/Getty Images Bloomberg’s Manhattan townhouse.

Bloomberg’s main home is a five-story townhouse on Manhattan’s ritzy Upper East Side, which he bought in 1986 for $US3.5 million. At the end of his last term as mayor, the billionaire spent at least $US1.7 million renovating the home. Zillow estimates its value at $US17.7 million.

Bloomberg bought up units in the neighbouring brownstone and tore down walls to combine the spaces with his primary home, The New York Times reported in 2009.

The former New York City mayor also owns a fifth-floor condo at 610 Park Avenue, a Trump Organisation development, which he bought in 2000 for $US3.8 million, Will Bredderman reported for Crain’s.

Bloomberg owns a home in the Hamptons which he bought for about $US20 million in 2011.

Google Maps A Google Maps satellite view of Bloomberg’s Hamptons home.

The Southampton estate includes a 22,000-square-foot Georgian mansion, built in 1910, that has 11 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms,Curbed reported in 2011.

Bloomberg also owns a waterfront home in Bermuda.

Andrew F. Kazmierski/Shutterstock Bermuda. Bloomberg’s home isn’t pictured.

While he was mayor, he flew one of his private jets down to the island about twice a month, his neighbours and friends told The Times in 2010.

Bloomberg bought and demolished a waterfront house there, replacing it with a $US10 million home three times as large, The Times reported.

According to Bermuda’s Royal Gazette, Bloomberg was still a part-time resident as of 2019.

In London, Bloomberg owns both a townhouse and an apartment.

Google Maps

In 2015, he dropped $US25 million on a seven-bedroom house that was once home to the writer George Eliot, The New York Times reported.

Bloomberg owns a four-bedroom condo in Vail, Colorado, at Vail’s Mountain Haus ski resort.

According to New York magazine, the condo is in a 72-room, hotel-like building with maid service, concierge service, and indoor and outdoor whirlpools.

He also owns two properties in Westchester County, New York.

Eric Urquhart/Shutterstock North Salem, New York.

According to a report by The Real Deal, Bloomberg bought an 1820s farmhouse in North Salem for $US3.6 million in 2000. He also owns a home in Armonk, a suburb where the median home value is over $US1 million.

Bloomberg owns a nearly 14,000-square-foot home in a popular wealthy enclave for equestrian enthusiasts in Wellington, Florida.

Google Maps A Google Maps satellite view of the home in Wellington, Florida.

He bought the 5.8-acre estate in 2016 for $US11.8 million, according to The Real Deal. Bloomberg’s daughter Georgina is an accomplished equestrian.

