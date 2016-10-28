Donald Trump: 'I agree' with Michael Moore

Donald Trump said on Thursday that he “agreed” with liberal filmmaker Michael Moore for recently predicting he will win the presidential election because working class Americans are sick of the Washington establishment.

The Republican nominee’s remarks came in a tweet which included a promotional clip for Moore’s new film, “Michael Moore in TrumpLand.”

I agree, @MMFlint– To all Americans, I see you & I hear you. I am your voice. Vote to #DrainTheSwamp w/ me on 11/8. https://t.co/D7nBwkogBb

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2016

“Trump’s election is going to be the biggest ‘f— you’ ever recorded in human history — and it will feel good,” Moore said in the clip.

The liberal filmmaker added that he knows “a lot of people in Michigan that are planning to vote for Trump, and they don’t necessarily agree with him.”

“Whether Trump means it or not is kind of irrelevant because he’s saying the things to people who are hurting,” Moore said. “And it’s why every beaten-down, nameless, forgotten working stiff who used to be part of what was called the middle class loves Trump. He is the human Molotov cocktail that they have been waiting for.”

Moore’s film makes the case that Americans should vote for Hillary Clinton over Trump, but the Republican candidate and his allies have since seized on the notoriously far-left documentarian’s comments anyway.

Conservative Fox News host Sean Hannity said on Wednesday that Michael Moore, with his “working class roots,” just “gets” Donald Trump’s message.

Moore “realises that there is a whole generation of people now, hard working, tax-paying long-suffering Americans, who have been keeping the country going through the hardest times — the people that built this country that are screwed over,” Hannity said.

