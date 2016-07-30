Donald Trump adorns Michael Bloomberg with Marco Rubio's former nickname in irate tweetstorm

Donald Trump lashed out Friday morning on Twitter against multiple targets, criticising Hillary Clinton, several Democratic National Convention speakers, and media

coverage of her speech accepting the Democratic nomination the night before.

In a series of tweets, Trump took aim at “Little” Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City who Trump said “knows nothing” about him. Trump had previously used the “Little” moniker on Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, one of his opponents in the GOP primary.

Bloomberg, Trump added, “wouldn’t get 10% of the vote” if he ran for re-election as mayor.

Another DNC speaker Trump lambasted was Gen. John Allen, who he said “failed badly in his fight against ISIS.”

Trump also accused Clinton of making up facts during a speech he portrayed as a “very average scream!” He rebuked Clinton’s claim that Trump couldn’t handle “the rough-and-tumble of a presidential campaign.” And insisted he had just won over 16 other political opponents and is “beating her” as well.

He also labelled coverage of her speech from CNN and MSNBC’s “‘Morning Joe” as “a joke.”

A statement from Trump’s campaign Thursday night had laid out more detailed criticisms of Clinton’s speech, calling it “an insulting collection of clichés and recycled rhetoric.”

Read Trump’s tweets below:

The media coverage this morning of the very average Clinton speech and Convention is a joke. @CNN and the little watched @Morning_Joe = SAD!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2016

Crooked Hillary Clinton made up facts about me, and “forgot” to mention the many problems of our country, in her very average scream!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2016

Crooked Hillary Clinton mentioned me 22 times in her very long and very boring speech. Many of her statements were lies and fabrications!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2016

General John Allen, who I never met but spoke against me last night, failed badly in his fight against ISIS. His record = BAD #NeverHillary

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2016

“Little” Michael Bloomberg, who never had the guts to run for president, knows nothing about me. His last term as Mayor was a disaster!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2016

If Michael Bloomberg ran again for Mayor of New York, he wouldn’t get 10% of the vote – they would run him out of town! #NeverHillary

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2016

Crooked Hillary said that I “couldn’t handle the rough and tumble of a political campaign.” Really,I just beat 16 people and am beating her!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2016

