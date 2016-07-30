Donald Trump adorns Michael Bloomberg with Marco Rubio's former nickname in irate tweetstorm

Michelle Mark

Donald Trump lashed out Friday morning on Twitter against multiple targets, criticising Hillary Clinton, several Democratic National Convention speakers, and media 
coverage of her speech accepting the Democratic nomination the night before.
In a series of tweets, Trump took aim at “Little” Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City who Trump said “knows nothing” about him. Trump had previously used the “Little” moniker on Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, one of his opponents in the GOP primary.

Bloomberg, Trump added, “wouldn’t get 10% of the vote” if he ran for re-election as mayor.

Another DNC speaker Trump lambasted was Gen. John Allen, who he said “failed badly in his fight against ISIS.”

Trump also accused Clinton of making up facts during a speech he portrayed as a “very average scream!” He rebuked Clinton’s claim that Trump couldn’t handle “the rough-and-tumble of a presidential campaign.” And insisted he had just won over 16 other political opponents and is “beating her” as well.

He also labelled coverage of her speech from CNN and MSNBC’s “‘Morning Joe” as “a joke.”

A statement from Trump’s campaign Thursday night had laid out more detailed criticisms of Clinton’s speech, calling it “an insulting collection of clichés and recycled rhetoric.”

Read Trump’s tweets below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

