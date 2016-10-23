Donald Trump made a noticeable shift in rhetoric on his plans for a border wall

In a major Saturday speech that highlighted every plan he aims to implement within the first 100 days of his presidency, Donald Trump said Mexico would “reimburse” the US for the massive border wall he’s championed throughout his campaign.

As a part of his proposed “End Illegal Immigration Act,” Trump said Mexico would now be reimbursing the US for the wall along the country’s southern border, instead of paying for the wall from the get-go, which Trump has said previously.

That act, he said ‘”fully funds the construction of a wall on our southern border,” with US government funds.

“Don’t worry about it,” Trump said during his Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, address, which was billed as his “Contract with the American Voter.”

“I said Mexico is paying for the wall.”

He said the legislation would be passed “with the full understanding that the country of Mexico will be reimbursing the United States for the full cost of the wall.”

A hallmark of Trump’s rallies, the Republican presidential nominee proclaims that Mexico will pay for the border wall. Often, he asks the crowd, “Who’s paying for the wall?” The crowds typically reply, “Mexico!”

The Manhattan billionaire visited Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in late August. Mexican officials, including Peña Nieto, said after the meeting they made it clear they would not be paying for the border wall.

“By the way, I met with the president of Mexico,” Trump said in his Saturday speech, calling it a “wonderful meeting” and Peña Nieto a “wonderful person.”

