Donald Trump is making a surprise trip to Mexico to meet with its president

Donald Trump said Tuesday evening that he has accepted an invitation to meet with President Enrique Peña Nieto on Wednesday — the same day he is set to make a speech on immigration.

The Washington Post first reported news of the possible meeting.

The Republican presidential nominee began considering the last-minute meeting after Nieto extended invitations to him and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton over the weekend, The Post said.

“I have accepted the invitation of President Enrique Pena Nieto, of Mexico, and look very much forward to meeting him tomorrow,” Trump said in his tweet.

“Trump has ruffled feathers in Mexican politics since the day he began his presidential campaign in 2015. In his announcement speech, he claimed the Mexican government sent criminals and “rapists” over the border, vowing to solve the issue of illegal immigration to the US.”

In March, Peña Nieto likened Trump’s campaign to the rise of dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. Months later, he backed off of those comments during a press conference with US President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying “It was only a call for reflection and for recognition,” Reuters reported.

The real-estate mogul’s stance on immigration of late has gotten muddled after he suggested last week that his policy on the matter could be softened — a departure from his hardline position to deport immigrants who are in the country without permission and build a wall along the southern US border.

Trump’s shifting position on immigration has left his most ardent supporters, who catapulted him to the nomination, worried he could dramatically alter his original stance on the matter.

Trump is expected to clarify his position at a scheduled campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday.

A potential meeting between the bombastic billionaire and Mexico’s president could be a sign Trump is in “panic mode,” Univision news anchor Jorge Ramos told CNN.

Ramos suggested that it may be too late for Trump to mend his relationship with Latino voters, after a contentious primary campaign.

“It doesn’t matter what he says tomorrow. He already lost the Latino vote,” Ramos said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.