Donald Trump met with Indian business partners during his presidential transition

President-elect Donald Trump met on Tuesday with three Indian business partners who are building a Trump-branded luxury apartment project near Mumbai, the Economic Times reported.

The meeting occurred despite Trump’s promises that his business ventures will be handled by his children, so as to avoid potential conflicts of interest as he assumes the presidency.

The meeting was also reportedly attended by Trump’s children, Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr., each of whom sits on the executive committee for Trump’s presidential transition.

Trump Organisation spokeswoman Breanna Butler told the New York Times that the meeting was a courtesy call to congratulate Trump on his election, and “was not a formal meeting of any kind.”

Butler and Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks both declined to comment to the Times on whether the meeting involved any talk of expanding their business partnership.

Atul & Sagar Chordia, Kalpesh Mehta meets U S President Mr Donald Trump at Trump Towers New York office just now pic.twitter.com/v7D3Uqx03d

— DEVENDRA JAIN (@shubham9601) November 15, 2016

But the real estate executives — Atul Chordia, Sagar Chordia, and Kalpesh Mehta — have previously expressed interest in expanding their dealings with the Trump Organisation now that Trump has been elected.

The meeting came two days before Trump’s first visit with a foreign leader, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The visit drew criticism after a photo was distributed showing Ivanka, who is a Trump Organisation executive, sitting in on the meeting.

