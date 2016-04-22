Melania Trump reveals what habit she wishes Donald would give up

Melania Trump was quick to point out Thursday what habit she wishes her husband Donald, the GOP presidential frontrunner, would stop.
“Tweeting,” she told “Today” Show host Savannah Guthrie during a Thursday town-hall event.
“That’s very good,” a laughing Donald said quietly.
“She’s right,” he added.
The Manhattan billionaire’s Twitter account has been at the center of his campaign strategy — and of much controversy during the campaign season.
Most recently, earlier this month, he promoted a tweet featuring an unflattering picture of Ted Cruz’s wife, Heidi, contrasted with a more flattering photo of Melania.
Earlier this month, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, one of Donald Trump’s surrogates said he hopes “that somebody closes that Twitter account, really.”
“Well, I think he will come to understand,” Carson said. “We talk about it, and a number of people have talked about it, including his family. And he knows that it’s a problem. And the first part of solving the problem is recognising that it exists.”
Watch Melania’s answer below:
What’s the one habit Melania Trump wishes @RealDonaldTrump would give up? Watch what she told @SavannahGuthrie: https://t.co/YPrwzjeC55
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 21, 2016
