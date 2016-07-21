Donald Trump responds to Melania speech controversy: It's good if you 'believe all press is good press'

Alex Wong/Getty Images Melania Trump kisses her husband Donald Trump, after delivering a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention.

Donald Trump assailed the media Wednesday morning for its coverage of his wife’s primetime speech before the Republican National Convention that was found to contain some plagiarism.

“Good news is Melania’s speech got more publicity than any in the history of politics especially if you believe that all press is good press!” Trump tweeted.

He then added: “The media is spending more time doing a forensic analysis of Melania’s speech than the FBI spent on Hillary’s emails.”

Trump’s comments came two days after his wife, Melania, delivered a speech at the RNC in which she directly lifted passages from First Lady Michelle Obama’s 2008 Democratic convention address.

In the face of the controversy, Trump aides and surrogates have denied Melania plagiarized from Obama, despite clear evidence to the contrary.

Before she delivered her prepared remarks, the Slovene-American model told NBC News that she personally wrote her speech “with as little help as possible.”

A Tuesday report in The New York Times indicated that the Trump campaign had commissioned two speechwriters to draft Melania’s speech. But the report said the draft was significantly changed by the time she delivered it.

