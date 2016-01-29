'GOOGLE IT': Donald Trump promotes conspiracy theory, fake photo of Megyn Kelly and Saudi prince

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump promoted a fake photo and a conspiracy theory in the middle of his Thursday-morning tweetstorm blasting Fox News and one of the network’s anchors, Megyn Kelly.

Trump tweeted someone’s photo that supposedly shows Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, Alwaleed’s sister, and Kelly.

The text on the image stated: “Most people don’t know that the co-owner of Fox News is Prince Al-Waleed of Saudi Arabia here with his sister and with host Mygan [sic] Kelly. In case you only watch Fox News and you missed it everywhere else. GOOGLE IT!”

However, Googling the claim yielded multiple fact-checking websites declaring that it was mostly false. Snopes.com reported that the photo was a fabrication and found the original photo of Kelly.

Both Snopes.com and PolitiFact reported that the ownership claim wasn’t true, but the billionaire Saudi prince’s investment company owns a smaller amount of 21st Century Fox.

The Republican presidential front-runner tweetstorm was heavily focused on Fox News and Kelly, one of the moderators at the Thursday-night primary debate that he’s boycotting.

Trump has attacked Kelly relentlessly since last August, when she was one of the moderators at the first Fox-hosted debate. Kelly infuriated Trump at the time by asking a supposedly unfair question about disparaging comments he’s made about women’s looks.

