Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly exchange awkward pleasantries at GOP debate

Fox News moderator Megyn Kelly and GOP frontrunner Donald Trump on Thursday exchanged their first direct words since the August GOP debate.

After that debate, Trump launched repeated attacks on Kelly, and he refused to appear in a recent Fox News debate hosted by Kelly.

Here was the exchange:

Kelly: “Mr. Trump, hi.” Trump: “Hello.” Kelly: “How you doing?” Trump: “Nice to be with you, Megyn.” Kelly: “Great to have you here.” Trump: “You’re looking well.” Kelly: “As are you.”

