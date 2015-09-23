Donald Trump is going off on Megyn Kelly again

Real-estate developer Donald Trump is back to trashing Fox News host Megyn Kelly, more than a month after his high-profile feud with her began.

In a series of tweets Tuesday night, Trump suggested that Kelly is “overrated” and that she should take another “11-day ‘unscheduled’ vacation,” alluding to Kelly’s vacation following her moderation of the first prime-time Republican presidential debate.

During the debate, Kelly asked Trump a series of questions Trump described as unfair, including one about derogatory comments he has made toward women.

The developer lashed out at Kelly after the debate. On Twitter, he promoted another tweet calling the host a “bimbo.” And in a series of interviews blasting her, he made a particularly controversial comment that many interpreted as a sexist reference to menstruation.

“You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her — wherever,” Trump said of Kelly during the debate. (Trump later insisted he meant “nose” or “ears.” “Only a deviant would think anything else,” he added.)

Relations between Trump, who polls show is the Republican front-runner, and Fox News, which has an outsize influence among GOP voters, have continued to publicly deteriorate. Kelly even reportedly received death threats from Trump’s supporters. Eventually, Fox News chief Roger Ailes and Trump had a “blunt” conversation that they said resolved their differences.

But after not one but two apparent cease-fires struck between Trump and Fox News last month, Trump began going after the network again Monday night with a lengthy storm of tweets that detailed

how he believed the network was treating him unfairly.

In one tweet, for example, Trump wrote that host Bill O’Reilly “was very negative to me in refusing to post the great polls that came out today including NBC.”

Trump also said he had a hard time watching Fox News, blasted Kelly’s “terrible show” as “the worst,” and asked O’Reilly why he kept inviting boring “Trump haters” on his show.

Trump clearly isn’t done criticising the network. Here are the Tuesday night tweets:

Do you ever notice that lightweight @megynkelly constantly goes after me but when I hit back it is totally sexist. She is highly overrated!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2015

I think @megynkelly should take another eleven day “unscheduled” vacation.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2015

