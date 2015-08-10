Donald Trump on Megyn Kelly: 'She should really be apologizing to me'

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump thinks Fox News host Megyn Kelly should apologise to him — not the other way around.

The Republican presidential candidate went on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday, slamming Kelly for asking an “inappropriate” question at last week’s first Republican presidential debate.

“The fact is that she asked me a very inappropriate question. She should really be apologizing to me, [if] you want to know the truth,” Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly assailed Kelly since she moderated the first Republican primary debate last week. Kelly angered Trump by confronting him with disparaging terms he has used to describe women, including “fat pigs,” “dogs,” and “slobs.”

In his pushback, however, Trump ignited a new media firestorm during a Friday CNN interview by launching what his critic labelled a sexist attack against her.

“You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever,” Trump recalled of Kelly’s debate performance.

The influential RedState gathering of conservatives responded by demanding Trump apologise and then by disinviting him from its gathering last weekend. However, the real-estate developer isn’t backing down:

It amazes me that other networks seem to treat me so much better than @FoxNews. I brought them the biggest ratings in history, & I get zip!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2015

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough pressed Trump on whether he and anyone from Fox have talked since his spat with Kelly. But Trump wouldn’t say if any discussions had taken place.

“I don’t want to say it. Why should say it? I’m not going to embarrass anybody. My whole life has been led on the theory that I do not want to embarrass people,” Trump explained.

He went on to muse about whether he should even be overly concerned about his feud with Fox.

“The fact is that I think I don’t get treated well by Fox. And that’s alright because look what happens. I don’t understand it myself: I have double-digit leads in every poll. I don’t know if you saw, Georgia’s just came out. I’m at 34%,” he added. “And it’s like a lot of good things are happening, so maybe I should just leave it the way it is.”

