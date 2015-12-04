Donald Trump vows to release medical records showing 'perfection' after report questions health

Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would release a full medical report on his health — and he promised that it would be outstanding.

“As a presidential candidate, I have instructed my long-time doctor to issue, within two weeks, a full medical report,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Republican presidential front-runner further vowed that “it will show perfection.”

Earlier in the morning, Politico’s Ben Schreckinger published a story critical of Trump for not releasing his health records despite once saying that all presidential candidates should do so. Several of Trump’s rivals have already released summaries of their health records.

The Politico report raised questions about Trump’s health.

“If elected, the businessman would take office at the age of 70, making him the oldest person ever to ascend to the presidency,” Schreckinger wrote. “Over the course of his presidential campaign, Trump has said that he does not exercise or play sports regularly and that he eats whatever he wants — a diet heavy on bacon and steak.”

In another Thursday-morning tweet, Trump touted his “great genes!”:

I consider my health, stamina and strength one of my greatest assets.The world has watched me for many years and can so testify-great genes!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2015

