TRUMP BOMBSHELL: The REAL Reason He Avoided Vietnam

And this might be why he never runs… not the F-bombs… it sounds like Trump has the quintessential rich politician problem: Vietnam.



According to a new document unearthed by The Smoking Gun: Donald Trump received 4 student deferments, and one medical deferment, which is in contradiction to a previous quote explaining his draft status: “I actually got lucky because I had a very high draft number. I’ll never forget, that was an amazing period of time in my life.”

Technically, that doesn’t have to be a lie. Eventually Trump got a high draft number, but it appears that it’s definitely not the only way he avoided the war.

Again, that Vietnam service has been an issue for many candidates is known to everyone, and for someone who was born wealthy — and going to Wharton at the time — the deferrals look worse.

Photo: The Smoking Gun

(via Daily News)

