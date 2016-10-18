Donald Trump claims media is 'poisoning the minds' of voters

Donald Trump cut into the media on Monday evening, repeatedly alleging at a Wisconsin rally that journalists are “poisoning the minds” of voters with false information.

Trump’s first comments came after the Green Bay crowd broke out into a “CNN sucks” chant.

“Well, they really do,” Trump agreed. “I mean, they want to poison the mind.”

The Republican nominee offered up coverage of a spate of recent sexual-assault allegations against him as supposed evidence the media was rigged against him. Trump has strongly disputed the claims and alleged without proof that they were “fabricated” and pushed by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

As the crowd chanted for the media to “tell the truth,” Trump again reiterated his claims against the press.

“They poison the minds of voters,” he said. “[T]hey are poisoning the minds of voters.”

Trump has had a contentious relationship with the press since he first launched his White House bid last summer. Some observers have speculated that his goal may be to undermine the integrity of the media in order to launch his own TV news network at the conclusion of the campaign.

A report on Monday revealed that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, informally approached a New York City-based bank about such a possibility.

