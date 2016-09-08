Donald Trump lifts blacklist on reporters: 'I figure they can't treat me any worse!'

Donald Trump’s infamous media blacklist has come to an end.

Hope Hicks, a spokesperson for the New York businessman’s campaign, confirmed on Wednesday morning that reporters from select media outlets would no longer be barred from covering events.

Previously, Trump had prohibited reporters from The Huffington Post, BuzzFeed, Politico, and The Washington Post from covering campaign events.

The news was first reported by CNN.

“I figure they can’t treat me any worse!” Trump told the cable news outlet of the move.

Trump’s move to lift the blacklist came as his opponent, Hillary Clinton,also loosened up her restrictions on the press.

Over the Labour Day weekend, the Democratic presidential nominee unveiled a new plane allowing press to travel with her. Clinton also gaggled with press on Monday and Tuesday.

