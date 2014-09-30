Trump Threatens To Sue After Being Tricked Into Tweeting A Pic Of Serial Killers Fred And Rosemary West

Donald Trump has threatened to sue a Twitter user who tricked him into posting a photo of serial killers Fred and Rosemary West.

The user contacted Trump early Monday asking him to retweet a photo of his parents, whom he claimed had been inspired by Trump throughout their lives.

The post was shared almost 300 times before Trump realised it was a prank and deleted it.

He later tweeted, “Some jerk fraudulently tweeted that his parents said I was a big inspiration to them + pls RT-out of kindness I retweeted. Maybe I’ll sue.”

Trump is notoriously litigious, having sued a book author, a Miss USA contestant, a comedian, and various global financial institutions including Deutsche Bank and Fortress Investment Group in the past decade alone, as The Atlantic has reported.

Just this year, Trump filed a lawsuit seeking the removal of his name from two Atlantic City Casinos, stating that the Trump Plaza and the Trump Taj Mahal had fallen into “disrepair, tarnishing his personal brand and confusing customers.”

Whether or not Trump will actually take legal action against the prankster remains unclear.

The billionaire expressed his disappointment again later on Monday, tweeting that, “I guess this teaches you not to be nice or trusting. Sad!”

