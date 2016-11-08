Donald Trump poses with a mask of himself onstage at one of his final rallies

Allan Smith
Donald TrumpScreenshot/ABC NewsDonald Trump

Donald Trump posed with a mask of himself onstage at a Florida rally Monday, one of his last of the campaign season.

“Nice head of hair, I’ll say that” he said of the mask of himself, which he pointed out onstage when a supporter wore it in front of him

“Look at this mask, look at this mask,” he said. “Oh wow. Wow. It’s beautiful, look at that. Looks just like me.

He later asked the crowd if there was “any place more fun to be than a Trump rally?

“No,” the crowd replied.

