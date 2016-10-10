Meet the three women who married Donald Trump

Michael D’Antonio: Few people who know Donald would dispute that he truly loved his first wife Ivana. They had three children together and I think he’s very proud of those three kids.

He subsequently fell into a relationship with Marla Maples, who is best known as beauty queen, a swimsuit competition model. Looking back on it he probably regrets the headlines that that affair caused and the distress that it caused with his children. I talked to his kids about it and they still can tap into that painful period in their lives.

After Marla came his current wife Melania. It’s no surprise to me that this is the marriage that has lasted and will probably see him through the end of his life. I think it’s really the one that fits, and these days getting to the one that fits the third time may not be that extreme. It’s a pretty common thing for people to marry, divorce, and marry again. You can say that Donald speaks to family values, but it’s not the family values that people would have expected in the 1970s and 1980s. And this is where there’s a bit of genius to this fellow.

Yes, he’s been married three times. But you know Americans live in a world where half of us have been divorced and remarried. Third marriages are not scandalous anymore. So when he goes out and speaks to Evangelical Christian audiences, for example, they understand him, they know people like him, and they practice forgiveness. That kind of religious moralizing in certain circles is reserved for the other side. So were he a Democrat appealing to this audience, he might get in real trouble. But they’re inclined to like him anyways so forgiveness is the order of the day.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published February 18, 2016.

