TRUMP: Marco Rubio sweats too much to negotiate with Vladimir Putin

On Monday, real-estate magnate Donald Trump returned to taunting Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) for allegedly perspiring too much.

“Marco Rubio, who stood with me — he was with me when he had the meltdown. And I’m telling you it wasn’t a pretty sight,” Trump recalled at a campaign rally in Greenville, South Carolina.

Trump was apparently referring to the Republican presidential debate earlier this month in which Rubio was pounded by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R).

Rubio was widely mocked for repeating the same line and conceded last week that he “dropped the ball” at the debate.

According to Trump’s recollection on Monday, Rubio looked like he just got out of a swimming pool.

“He was soaking wet, I’m telling you. He was wet. I say, ‘What the hell is going on over here?’ I thought he just came out of a swimming pool. He was soaking. I looked, I said, ‘Wow.’ I said, ‘Are you OK?'” Trump told his supporters as they laughed.

Trump further speculated that a President Rubio would have a difficult time negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin:

When we get in there with Putin, we need people that don’t sweat, let me tell you. No, it’s true. Got to have people that don’t sweat. Can you imagine Putin sitting there and waiting for the meeting and this guy walks in and he’s like a wreck. No, you got to have Trump walk into that meeting folks, we’ll do very nicely. We’re going to do very nicely.

Trump had a familiar attack line against Rubio last summer, when he was relentlessly ripping into the senator for sweating and drinking too much. Rubio laughed it off when Trump even went as far as to send him a case of Trump-branded water bottles.

