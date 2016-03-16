Donald Trump tweets 11-second Marco Rubio clip to bury him on the way out

Donald Trump was quick to highlight recent comments from Marco Rubio after Trump crushed the senator in his home state of Florida on Tuesday, a defeat that led Rubio to drop out of the race.

Trump’s Twitter account posted an 11-second clip of Rubio speaking on March 8. Still bullish on his chances in the Sunshine State, Rubio said then that he believed, “with all of my heart,” that the winner of the Florida primary would go on to be the Republican presidential nominee.

“Thank you Marco, I agree!” Trump wrote along with the clip.

Trump’s Florida victory was the signature win in another fairly dominant night for the Republican frontrunner. With almost all precincts reporting, he led Rubio by nearly 20 points in the state, taking home all of its 99 delegates.

Rubio announced he was suspending his campaign shortly after the Florida race was called for Trump. He and the real-estate mogul had been locked in an increasingly tense war of words over the past few weeks, as Rubio looked to become the clear alternative to Trump.

View the Trump tweet below:

Thank you Marco, I agree! pic.twitter.com/PTfFzFno9p

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2016

