Donald Trump predicts he's taking 'totally overrated' Marco Rubio 'down'

The war between Donald Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) raged on Thursday afternoon. And Trump is predicting Rubio’s presidential campaign won’t survive the spat.

Trump started the day criticising Rubio, a Republican presidential primary rival, in a pair of television interviews. Rubio responded in an afternoon radio appearance in which he called Trump “touchy and insecure,” among other things.

Business Insider asked Trump about Rubio’s remarks on Thursday afternoon, and he dismissed the senator as “overrated.”

“Obviously, I’m not a fan of Marco Rubio from the standpoint that I think he talks quickly, but he doesn’t talk intelligently,” Trump said.

Trump, who is currently the GOP front-runner, even predicted he will bring Rubio “down” in the polls.

To prove his point, Trump pointed to four other rivals with whom he’s sparred — Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R), former New York Gov. George Pataki (R), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R).

“Every single person I’ve talked about has gone down and I never do the talking first. I’m always counter-punching,” Trump said. “If you look at the list, every single — Jindal is down, gone. They’re all gone. Pataki is gone. Lindsey Graham is gone. Walker is gone. And they always start the talking, and I finish it. And now you look at what’s happening, Rubio is going to be down too.”

Trump suggested his comments would be devastating because Rubio has missed the most votes in the Senate.

“Rubio is a totally overrated United States senator and he should spend more time focusing on what’s going on with this country then running around all over the place,” said Trump. “He should go and vote because he’s got the worst voting record in the United States Senate.”

