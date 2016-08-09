The internet is using Donald Trump's rhetorical style against him

Photo: Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, has caught some flak throughout his campaign for his musings on Twitter.

The candidate is infamous for his off-the-cuff rhetorical style in public, a style that has often found its way onto social media.

On Monday, Trump tweeted that Hillary Clinton’s email leak led to the execution of Iranian scientist, Shahram Amiri.

The New York businessman prefaced his tweet with the phrase, “Many people are saying,” a device the Trump has sometimes used to qualify some of his claims.

People on Twitter apparently took notice and tweeted more thoughts about what #ManyPeopleAreSaying.

Here’s some of those tweets:

#ManyPeopleAreSaying @realDonaldTrump is a secret Muslim. Not me. But many people do say that. pic.twitter.com/Jv4hUG8xlm

— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 9, 2016

#ManyPeopleAreSaying that a unicorn is housed in a cage atop Trump Tower.

— Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) August 8, 2016

Many people say Vladimir Putin replaced Donald Trump’s fillings with mind controlling Russian microchips. Not me, but many people say it.

— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 9, 2016

A Monday report from The Washington Post notes that many people are saying Clinton’s emails did not cause the execution of Amiri.

