Donald Trump is bringing Obama's estranged half-brother to the final presidential debate

Donald Trump is continuing the trend of hosting controversial guests at presidential debates by inviting President Barack Obama’s estranged half-brother, Malik, to Wednesday night’s event, The New York Post reported.

Malik, who is a Trump supporter, will join the GOP nominee as a guest at the third and final debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

“I look very much forward to meeting and being with Malik,” Trump said. “He gets it far better than his brother.”

Obama’s half-brother, who was born in Kenya but now lives in Washington D.C., is an outspoken critic of the president. He has also blamed Hillary Clinton for bungling conflicts in the Middle East during her tenure as secretary of state.

In the New York Post interview, Malik dismissed the allegations of several women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct.

“I don’t believe them,” Malik declared. “Why didn’t they come forward before?”

In a July interview with Reuters, Malik announced he would be voting for Trump in the presidential election.

Trump has a history of inviting guests from his opponents past to the presidential debates.

At the first presidential debate in September, Trump threatened to invite Gennifer Flowers — a women with which former president Bill Clinton admitted to having an affair.

Trump upped the ante again at the second debate by holding a press conference with several women who accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct decades before.

