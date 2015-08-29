And you thought the Clintons were paid a bunch of money per speech ....

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump gets paid a lot of money to speak. The Republican presidential candidate reportedly has made as much as $US1.5 million for one speech.
Let’s see how Trump’s steep price tag compares to how much some other influential power players and politicians have earned.
Eames Yates contributed to this article.
NOW WATCH: A Mexican immigrant explains why she supports Trump
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.