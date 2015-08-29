And you thought the Clintons were paid a bunch of money per speech ....

Skye Gould

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump gets paid a lot of money to speak. The Republican presidential candidate reportedly has made as much as $US1.5 million for one speech.

Let’s see how Trump’s steep price tag compares to how much some other influential power players and politicians have earned.

Skye Gould/Business Insider

Eames Yates contributed to this article.

