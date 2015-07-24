Donald Trump ended an interview by asking an aide to play a hip-hop song about himself

Real-estate magnate Donald Trump has changed his tune on the issue of “Donald Trump” — the song, that is.

The song, by hip-hop artist Mac Miller, bears the same name as the Republican presidential candidate who’s currently leading polls.

As his interview with The Hill drew to a close on Wednesday, Trump asked an aide to open the “Donald Trump” music video on YouTube.

“I want to see how many hits,” he said. He was reportedly quite pleased that it had garnered almost 100 million views, according to The Hill.

“By the way — great song,” he said.

But Trump has not always been a fan of the song. Two years ago, Trump went off on the song in a string of tweets, as HipHopDX reported.

Here are a few of those tweets Trump published in 2013:

Little @MacMiller, I’m now going to teach you a big boy lesson about lawsuits and finance. You ungrateful dog!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2013

Little @MacMiller — I have more hair than you do and there’s a slight age difference.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2013

Little @MacMiller, you illegally used my name for your song “Donald Trump” which now has over 75 million hits.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2013

Little Mac Miller’s next album may bomb. He can’t use my name again for sales.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2013

Back in 2011, when Miller’s music video had received only 20 million views, Trump endorsed the song that bore his name, HipHopDx reported. Trump said he was “very proud” of Miller and praised the rap artist as “the new Eminem.”

At the time, Trump said that he could not fully understand the song’s lyrics, which are rife with expletives and language degrading to women.

Although Trump now appears to again be a fan of the song, he’s careful not to fully endorse its lyrics.

“I wouldn’t say it’s entirely good for the women or the women of Iowa,” he told The Hill.

