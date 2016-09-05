Donald Trump is trying his nickname for Ted Cruz on Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump. Photo: Getty

Donald Trump is floating a possible new nickname for his Democratic rival — and it’s one he’s already used on one of his previous political rivals.

“Lyin’ Hillary Clinton told the FBI that she did not know the “C” markings on documents stood for CLASSIFIED. How can this be happening?” Trump tweeted Sunday night, referencing FBI findings released on Friday.

The nickname hearkens back to the Republican primary earlier this year, when Trump repeatedly referred to Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas as “Lyin’ Ted.”

Trump’s usual moniker for Clinton is “Crooked Hillary,” though he has switched it up on occasion, calling the former US secretary of state “Heartless Hillary,” “Unstable Hillary Clinton,” and “Incompetent Hillary,” at various times during this election cycle.

In June, he announced the launch of the website, LyingCrookedHillary.com.

In another tweet, Trump mocked Clinton for her relatively poor showing in multiple national polls this week.

The polls are close so Crooked Hillary is getting out of bed and will campaign tomorrow.Why did she hammer 13 devices and acid-wash emails?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2016

The tweet may also be a subtle jab at Clinton’s health, a recent favourite topic of the Trump campaign. Trump has often asserted that Clinton lacks the “mental and physical stamina” to be president.

Clinton wasn’t the only politician in Trump’s crosshairs Sunday. The candidate also lashed out at Arizona senator and fellow Republican, Jeff Flake, after Flake said he wasn’t ready to endorse him.

