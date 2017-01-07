Trump mocks Arnold Schwarzenegger's low ratings for 'The Apprentice': He got 'destroyed'

Luis Trinh/NBC From left, Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Tyra Banks of NBC’s ‘The New Celebrity Apprentice.’

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday morning to comment on the lower ratings for the first episode of the “The Apprentice” with new host Arnold Schwarzenegger, compared to his time as host of the show.

“Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for being a movie star,” Trump said in his tweets.

It was reported on Tuesday that the Monday two-hour premiere was seen by 4.9 million live viewers. For adults under the age of 50, the demographic TV advertisers desire most, the show earned a 1.3 rating. The previous Trump-hosted season-seven premiere in January 2015 was watched by 6.8 million viewers and earned a 2.4 rating among the advertiser demographic.

Trump is still listed as an executive producer on the show.

Schwarzenegger is a registered Republican but said during the leadup to the presidential election that he would not vote for Trump.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.