'He is a Trojan horse': Donald Trump rages after getting crushed in Wisconsin

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign unleashed a furious statement Tuesday night after Ted Cruz easily defeated him in the Wisconsin primary.

“Ted Cruz is worse than a puppet— he is a Trojan horse, being used by the party bosses attempting to steal the nomination from Mr. Trump,” the statement said.

Trump had aggressively campaigned in Wisconsin and repeatedly predicted that he would win there.

Instead of acknowledging the loss as Trump has done previously, the Tuesday-night statement leveled a bevy of attacks against his top opponent, whom it dubbed “Lyin’ Ted Cruz.” Among other things, the statement accused Cruz of illegally coordinating with super PACs supporting his campaign.

The Trump camp also claimed that the candidate “withstood the onslaught of the establishment yet again” and noted that Cruz had the support of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and a number of local conservative radio hosts.

The statement further predicted that Trump would win the upcoming April 19 New York primary.

Read the full statement below:

Donald J. Trump withstood the onslaught of the establishment yet again. Lyin’ Ted Cruz had the Governor of Wisconsin, many conservative talk radio show hosts, and the entire party apparatus behind him. Not only was he propelled by the anti-Trump Super PAC’s spending countless millions of dollars on false advertising against Mr. Trump, but he was coordinating ‘with his own Super PAC’s (which is illegal) who totally control him. Ted Cruz is worse than a puppet— he is a Trojan horse, being used by the party bosses attempting to steal the nomination from Mr. Trump. We have total confidence that Mr. Trump will go on to win in New York, where he holds a substantial lead in all the polls, and beyond. Mr. Trump is the only candidate who can secure the delegates needed to win the Republican nomination and ultimately defeat Hillary Clinton, or whomever is the Democratic nominee, in order to Make America Great Again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.